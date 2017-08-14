20-year Partnership of Embassy of Canada in the Philippines, CMFR Recognized

THE EMBASSY of Canada in the Philippines recognized its 20-year ongoing partnership with CMFR on Monday, August 7, 2017 when Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland awarded a plaque of appreciation to Melinda Quintos de Jesus, CMFR’s Executive Director and founding trustee. CMFR conducts the selection process of nominees for the recipient of the annual Marshall McLuhan Fellowship for Responsible Journalism. The fellowship is the embassy’s public diplomacy initiative, a flagship program in support of the role of media of free media in democratic development.

Also present were Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines John Holmes, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) CEO Riza Mantaring, and some of the recipients of the McLuhan Fellowship: journalists Inday Espina-Varona, Ellen Tordesillas, Luz Rimban, and Lynda Jumilla.

Named after the world-renowned Canadian communication theorist and scholar Marshall McLuhan, the fellowship was launched in 1997. The Fellow is sent to Canada for a two-week programme interacting with media counterparts, academics, Canadian government officials, members of civil society, and students. To share experiences with communication students as well as local media practitioners, the embassy organizes a series of forums to be held in five key cities around the Philippines upon the return of the Fellow.

The Marshall McLuhan Fellow for 2017 will be presented during ceremonies as part of the Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar which will be held in September this year at the AIM Conference Center in Makati City.